When is The Piece Hall open: Historic Halifax landmark announces it will be shut on these days

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 19:00 GMT
The Piece Hall in Halifax has announced when it will shut over the festive period.

The iconic landmark will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Other days, it will be open from 9.30am until 11pm from Monday to Thursday and Sundays, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Christmas Eve, The Piece Hall will host a traditional sing-along with carol singers and a brass band, with its stores open from 10am until 5pm.

The courtyard bar will be open from noon until 6pm, along with the vintage carousel and helter-skelter.

