When is The Piece Hall open: Iconic Halifax attraction The Piece Hall announces series of closures in January and February
Halifax’s Piece Hall has announced it will close one day a week for the next two months.
The iconic landmark will be closed every Monday, starting from January 1, until the end of February.
The move is so that the team there can carry out maintenance and repair work.
The Piece Hall posted on Facebook: “We’ll still be open from 10am until late every other day, Tuesday through to Sunday, for shopping, dining, drinking and exploring.”
Visit the venue’s website for more information about upcoming events.