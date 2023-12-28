News you can trust since 1853
When is The Piece Hall open: Iconic Halifax attraction The Piece Hall announces series of closures in January and February

Halifax’s Piece Hall has announced it will close one day a week for the next two months.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:53 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 16:53 GMT
The iconic landmark will be closed every Monday, starting from January 1, until the end of February.

The move is so that the team there can carry out maintenance and repair work.

The Piece Hall posted on Facebook: “We’ll still be open from 10am until late every other day, Tuesday through to Sunday, for shopping, dining, drinking and exploring.”

Visit the venue’s website for more information about upcoming events.

