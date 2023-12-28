Halifax’s Piece Hall has announced it will close one day a week for the next two months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic landmark will be closed every Monday, starting from January 1, until the end of February.

The move is so that the team there can carry out maintenance and repair work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Piece Hall posted on Facebook: “We’ll still be open from 10am until late every other day, Tuesday through to Sunday, for shopping, dining, drinking and exploring.”