When is Wainhouse Tower open: Get a bird's-eye view of Halifax as Wainhouse Tower opens up for a day
Halifax’s Wainhouse Tower is opening to the public once more so people can enjoy its spectacular views.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th May 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
The world’s tallest folly – which is 253ft-high – will be open on Thursday (June 1) for bookable hourly slots.
Visitors will be able to climb the tower’s 369 steps to the viewing platform where there are 360 degree views of Halifax and beyond.
Tickets are £5 for adults, £4 for children aged five to 16 and free for under fives.