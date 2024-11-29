Where does Halifax Christmas parade start: Route revealed for Halifax Starlight Parade and everything else you need to know as town centre prepares for thousands to descend
The Halifax Starlight Parade takes place tomorrow – an event which last year saw thousands of people descend on the town.
And The Piece Hall is hosting its third weekend of Christmas markets, and Halifax Minster is holding its Christmas Tree Festival.
The parade is a collaboration between Halifax BID, Culturedale, and Handmade Productions.
It starts at 4pm but there will be entertainment across the town centre throughout the day starting from 10am, including stilt-walkers and ‘Disco Yeti’; a puppet performance in The Woolshops; and a free drop-in session where people can make lantern to carry in the parade from 11am until 2pm in Albany Arcade in Halifax Borough Market.
The route the parade will take – which is different to last year’s – has now been revealed, with it starting at Halifax Town Hall at 4pm.
It will make its way along Corn Market, onto Southgate, up Alexandra Street, along Commercial Street and up onto George Street where it will finish at around 5pm.
Between 2pm and 7pm, buses that usually run from Commercial Street, Albion Street, George Street, and King Edward Street will be leaving from Halifax Bus Station instead.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.