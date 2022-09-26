'Where Is Mrs. Christie?' is set to come to Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax
A one-woman show focusing on the life and mysterious disappearance and reappearance of Agatha Christie is coming to Halifax.
Actor Liz Grand presents her one-woman show ‘Where Is Mrs Christie?’ at Square Chapel Arts Centre on October 12.
Agatha Christie was one of the greatest thriller writers of all time and certainly the most prolific. In 1926, she was at the centre of a mystery as perplexing as any of her fiction, a series of events which sparked one of the biggest and most extensive police hunts in history. Her crashed car was discovered in Surrey and the famous author was missing for eleven days. However, she was eventually found at a luxury hotel in Harrogate. She claimed then, and for the rest of the life, that she was suffering from amnesia and remembered nothing. Neither the press nor the police believed her.
The play has delighted audiences around the country and a real insight into the woman herself.