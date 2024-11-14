Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shuffleboard has come to Halifax.

The increasingly popular game can now be played at Electric Bowl on Commercial Street.

The venue has installed two 18-foot shuffleboards and two smart darts boards upstairs.

It has posted: “Step into The Boardroom at Electric Bowl Halifax and level up your game nights!

People can now play shuffleboard in Halifax at Electric Bowl

"Perfect for a night out with friends, family fun, or just showing off your skills! Be one of the first to experience Halifax’s newest game room!”

Shuffleboard sees players use cues to push weighted discs so that they glide down a narrow court and come to rest within a marked scoring area.

The game dates back to Tudor times when Henry VIII was known to enjoy playing a version.

It has recently seen a resurgence with shuffleboard halls opening up across the country.

