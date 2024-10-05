Where to see Father Christmas in West Yorkshire: Magical Santa's grotto in Halifax announces opening dates for this Christmas
A popular Santa’s grotto will be returning to Halifax.
The magical home to Father Christmas and his elves will be back at Westgate Quarter, in Westgate Arcade, from Saturday, November 23.
Young visitors will be able to meet Santa, pass on their wish lists and receive a gift.
The doors will be open between 11am and 5pm every Saturday and Sunday from November 23 until December 22.
They will also be open on December 23 and December 24 between 11am and 5pm.
Tickets are bought on the day and are £7 per child.
This includes meeting Santa and his elves, a gift and a certificate.
