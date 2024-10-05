Where to see Father Christmas in West Yorkshire: Magical Santa's grotto in Halifax announces opening dates for this Christmas

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Oct 2024, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular Santa’s grotto will be returning to Halifax.

The magical home to Father Christmas and his elves will be back at Westgate Quarter, in Westgate Arcade, from Saturday, November 23.

Young visitors will be able to meet Santa, pass on their wish lists and receive a gift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The doors will be open between 11am and 5pm every Saturday and Sunday from November 23 until December 22.

The Santa's grotto is back for Christmas 2024 in HalifaxThe Santa's grotto is back for Christmas 2024 in Halifax
The Santa's grotto is back for Christmas 2024 in Halifax

They will also be open on December 23 and December 24 between 11am and 5pm.

Tickets are bought on the day and are £7 per child.

This includes meeting Santa and his elves, a gift and a certificate.

Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireTicketsWestgate Arcade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice