Where to see Santa in Halifax: Father Christmas returns to Halifax's Westgate Arcade
Santa is back in Halifax.
Father Christmas has opened his grotto at Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre from today (November 25).
Children will be able to meet him and hand over their Christmas letters every Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 5pm until Christmas Eve.
The grotto will also be open every day between noon and 7pm from December 18 until December 22.
Tickets are £7 per child and can be bought on the door.
They include meeting Santa and his elves, a gift and a certificate.