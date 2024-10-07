Who is playing at The Piece Hall in Halifax in 2025: Latest addition announced to next summer's gig line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Khruangbin are bringing a live show to Halifax next summer to headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The Houston trio will play the Halifax venue’s historic open-air courtyard on Sunday August 24.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday October 11 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

2024 has seen Khruangbin twice grace the legendary Hollywood Bowl and star at Coachella Festival, while their forthcoming UK Tour – to support latest album A LA SALA – includes a string of sell-out shows, including two sold out nights in Manchester.

Dubbed as “psychedelic music’s low-key superstars” who “make music that travels between eras and continents” Khruangbin’s journey has been emphatically mapped out on the band’s own terms.

From the get-go, bassist Laura Lee Ochoa, drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson, Jr. and guitarist Mark “Marko” Speer approach to music is a sound and visual representation with few precedents.

Ignoring pop expectations, relying only on internal inspirations, and a multitude of visions, Khruangbin’s music is a mindset of penetrating the self, connecting to the surrounding world, modelling their own life experiences.

They have crafted four stunning studio albums – The Universe Smiles Upon You, Con Todo el Mundo, Mordechai and 2024's incredible A LA SALA.

Following a decade spent cultivating music paths, this year has seen them perform for more people, in more iconic spaces, staging a live show that pushes a creative envelope peculiar to them alone.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “One of the things we have loved over the last few years is bringing some of the most original talent in the world to The Piece Hall.

"We are delighted to now announce the incredible Khruangbin as one of our 2025 headliners.

“They are rightly regarded as one of music’s most original talents, have played sell-out shows around the world and we cannot wait to bring their sensational live show here to our iconic and historic courtyard.

"This show is going to undoubtedly be one of the highlights of next summer.”

Khruangbin joins Simple Minds, Texas, Olly Murs and The Script among the first headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.