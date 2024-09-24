Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first headliner for the Piece Hall’s summer of gigs in 2025 has been announced.

Global pop-rock sensations The Script are headlining TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 as part of their Satellites UK Tour.

The Irish chart toppers are the first act to be announced to headline the historic Halifax venue’s 2025 summer series and will perform at the iconic venue on Sunday July 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be joined on the night by special guest Tom Walker.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday September 28 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Piece hall has just celebrated a record-breaking summer of live music.

This year’s 34-date concert series brought more than 180,000 music fans to venue’s iconic open-air courtyard with headline shows from the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Blondie, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Loyle Carner, Tom Jones, Korn, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Bryan Adams, plus many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “How exciting to be making our first announcement of 2025 while we’re still on such a high from the enormous success of this summer’s shows.

“We’re back with a bang as one of the biggest pop groups in recent years head to our stunning venue for what will be another incredible summer of live music.

“The Script are a much-requested artist, so we are delighted to be able to announce them as our first headliners for 2025 alongside the incredible Tom Walker. We have many other exciting announcements coming very soon so watch this space!”

The Script – Danny O'Donoghue (vocals), Ben Weaver (guitar), Ben Sargeant (bass) and Glen Power (drums) – first rose to fame in 2008 with the release of their self-titled debut album, which featured hit singles The Man Who Can't Be Moved and Breakeven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the band have enjoyed a hit-filled career including six Number One albums.

With their infectious energy, The Script present a memorable night of new music and fan-favourites, which is sure to be a hit as they make their Halifax debut.

BRIT Award winner Tom Walker is a British singer-songwriter who burst onto the scene with his hit single Leave a Light On. His debut album What a Time to Be Alive, topped the UK Albums Chart and showcased his distinctive sound.

Tom’s performance is set to add an extra layer of excitement to what promises to be an unforgettable night at The Piece Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TK Maxx has joined The Piece Hall Trust, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Depot Live, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and to purchase tickets please visit thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk