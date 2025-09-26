Who is playing Live at The Piece Hall 2026: Another name announced for gig in Halifax

The next performer has been announced for 2026’s TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

American singer-songwriter Ethel Cain will head to Halifax next summer as she extends her sold-out Willoughby Tucker Forever tour into 2026 adding dates across the UK and Europe.

This leg will see Cain perform some of her biggest headline shows including a date at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Saturday June 20.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 3 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

The announcement comes ahead of Cain’s sold-out 2025 UK/EU tour dates which kick off next Thursday in Manchester, and will see her headline five nights at London’s Eventim Apollo.

The Willoughby Tucker Forever 2025 tour dates sold out completely when they went on sale in March, with 170,000 tickets sold in just a few weeks, and Cain recently extended her run of Australia and New Zealand dates due to phenomenal demand.

Earlier this month, Cain wrapped the rapturously acclaimed US leg of the tour and was announced for Coachella 2026.

The June 20 show is a welcome return to The Piece Hall for Cain who played two sold-out nights at the historic Halifax venue in 2023 as special guest of cult US supergroup boygenius.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: "This is an incredibly exciting announcement, and we are delighted to welcome Ethel Cain back to our iconic courtyard as a headliner.

"Ethel's two performances here back in 2023, alongside boygenius, were sensational. Since then Ethel has sold out headline shows around the world and we cannot wait for her to return to Halifax.

"This is going to be a truly special night."

Ethel Cain is the creation of Florida-born multidisciplinary artist Hayden Anhedönia.

After years spent teaching herself to produce at home in the Florida panhandle and releasing various projects, Cain moved to Indiana and singlehandedly wrote, produced, recorded and mixed her acclaimed 2021 EP Inbred from the basement of the old church where she lived.

Ethel Cain joins The K’s and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026.