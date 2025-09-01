Who is playing Live at The Piece Hall 2026: First name announced for gig in Halifax

The first act for next year’s summer season of music at The Piece Hall is revealed.

Following his headline Legends set at Electric Picnic last weekend, David Gray announced a brand-new summer run of UK and Ireland shows for 2026 – including a date at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Sunday, July 5 is one of 18 UK and Ireland dates of David’s 2026 Past & Present World Tour when he will be joined by special guests The Divine Comedy.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Today’s announcement – the first for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026 – comes after another record-breaking year at The Piece Hall, Halifax.

This summer’s run of 36 headline shows saw 185,000 tickets sold – a new box office record for the historic West Yorkshire venue.

Plans are well underway for 30-plus shows next year.

David Gray’s 2025 tour has already seen him sell out 68 shows across the USA, Australia, UK and Ireland in 2025 – including landmark nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo, Manchester’s O2 Apollo and Dublin’s 3Arena.

David said: “We’ve had the most amazing tour this year, from the opening night in Boston to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and then on to the Royal Albert Hall in London and the 3Arena in Dublin.

“These have been some of the most memorable and magical shows of my entire career.”

"We’ve pushed ourselves as a band but it’s been richly rewarding and so much fun. When everyone is in such fine form it would seem wrong to stop the ball from rolling - so with that in mind I’m delighted to announce a string of further dates for the summer of 2026. Exciting times.”

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I’m so excited we’re welcoming an artist of such incredible calibre to our courtyard in 2026.

“There’s something wonderfully powerful about the performances of iconic singer songwriters in our stunning heritage venue and I know this will be a really special show.

“David’s global smash hit album White Ladder was the soundtrack to so many people’s lives and his new material is getting rave reviews.

"With the added bonus of one of the smartest and wittiest indie pop acts around in The Divine Comedy this will be a really great gig.”