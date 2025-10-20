Who is playing Live at The Piece Hall 2026: James Arthur announces headline show in Halifax

James Arthur is set to bring his chart-topping hits and signature sound to Halifax next summer.

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter behind global anthems Say You Won’t Let Go and Impossible will make his debut at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax, on Saturday, July 4.

Fans can expect an unforgettable night of classic hits and exciting new material.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 24 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

James burst onto the music scene in 2012 as the winner of ITV’s The X Factor and has since cemented his status as one of the UK’s most successful male solo artists.

The Middlesbrough-born singer-songwriter has amassed more than 15 billion streams worldwide, sold out arenas, and earned the prestigious 2023 BRIT Billion Award for surpassing one billion UK streams.

James has recently unveiled a completely new side of himself following a personal journey of growth and self-acceptance, inspiring some of his most heartfelt music to date on his top three album, Pisces, released earlier this year.

Following 2024’s chart-topping Bitter Sweet Love and a sold-out UK and Ireland arena tour, Pisces is a deeply personal album exploring human connection, shaped by James’ experiences as a father, partner, and friend. Drawing on pop, rock, Americana, and indie influences, standout tracks like Friends – a moving tribute to the late Matthew Perry – reveal James at his most vulnerable and authentic.

James Arthur joins Shed Seven, Embrace, Ethel Cain, Billy Ocean, The K’s, Opeth and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “We try hard to deliver something for everyone at Live at The Piece Hall and it’s great to see some more pop heading back to our wonderful venue.

“James has such a unique, powerful and versatile voice that’s works so perfectly whether its own honest and emotional ballads or featuring on some of the most iconic dance tracks of recent years.

“There’ll be some hand holding and some hands in the air and it’s going to be quite a journey in our beautiful courtyard for this one!”