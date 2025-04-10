Why were people singing in The Piece Hall: Choir descends on iconic Halifax landmark for flash mob

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
A surprise musical performance took place in Halifax’s Piece Hall thanks to a talented singing group.

Halifax Musical Theatre Choir’s flash mob in the historic courtyard on Saturday saw visitors treated to some well-known tunes.

The musical theatre choir meets weekly in Elland to sing West End and Broadway songs together.

It is led by Sian Pattison, who has been a professional singer for over two decades and has performed at venues across the UK including the Manchester Opera House and Kings Theatre, Glasgow.

Halifax Musical Theatre Choir performed a flash mob in Halifax's Piece Hall

Sessions take place at The Prospect Centre in Blackley on Tuesdays between 7.30pm and 9pm.

For more details about the choir and how to join, visit the group’s website at https://www.singspacechoir.com/halifax or email your questions to [email protected].

The Piece Hall is hosting four days of Easter markets between Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21.

There will be more than 60 stalls selling hand-made items, food and drink.

