Work to transform the Victoria Theatre is set to start soon - here's what's planned for the Halifax landmark

Work to transform the Victoria Theatre in Halifax is set to get underway very soon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The work, which is funded by the UK Government’s Future High Streets Fund, is set to begin, with Calderdale Council appointing the construction company Morris and Spottiswood to carry out the improvements.

Plans include a new box office on Commercial Street with an amended layout to reflect current booking patterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current box office, along with part of the foyer area will become a new café/bar which will provide new food and drink opportunities and could hold small performances, events and meetings.

Most Popular

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Access improvements are also included in the plans, with a new lift taking visitors to the theatre’s bars on the circle level for the first time in the venue’s history, a platform lift for access from the theatre foyer to the auditorium, and two new accessible toilets being installed. These changes will vastly improve the visitor experience for those with access requirements.

Initial works will be focused around the new box office, which will be in the former Ivor Burns shoe shop on Commercial Street and the former newsagents next to the theatre entrance, which will become part of the new café/bar.

Throughout the works, the theatre will be open as normal, with performances unaffected, though there will be protective hoardings and scaffolding in and around the building during the works.

The panto audience at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax back in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The Grade II listed Victoria Theatre is a landmark in Halifax and a key part of our visitor economy. We’re passionate about the future of the venue and we’re excited for improvement works to begin.

“This is part of an £11.7million package of Future High Streets funding being used to deliver ambitious regeneration work in Halifax town centre. Supporting thriving towns and places is a priority for the Council, and this work will boost economic growth whilst also protecting our distinctive heritage.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “As we head towards the Calderdale Year of Culture in 2024, it’s wonderful news that one of the region’s top cultural venues is being revitalised with new and upgraded facilities to support an improved visitor experience.

“The work will transform the box office and foyer area, increase the food and drink options and improve accessibility of the venue. This will encourage greater daytime use, opening the theatre to different customers who may not have visited before.

Coun Sarah Courtney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Construction is being carried out around the packed programme of events at the theatre and will be complete in time for celebrations as part of the Year of Culture.”

Matthew Wall, Public Sector Director at Morris & Spottiswood, said: “We are delighted to be part of this transformative project, which will not only breathe new life into Commercial Street but also provide the Victoria Theatre, Halifax with some fantastic new spaces and improve accessibility.