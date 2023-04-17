News you can trust since 1853
World Dock Pudding Championships set to return this weekend in Mytholmroyd

The annual World Dock Pudding Championships is set to return this weekend.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST

Dock Pudding is a local delicacy little-known outside the Calder Valley area of Yorkshire and the competition was founded in 1971 to help preserve it.

The pudding is made from the leaves of Polygonum Bistorta/Persicaria Bistorta mixed with nettles, oatmeal, onions and seasoning.

The competition will take place at Mytholmroyd Community & Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 22 from 12pm.

Last year's World Dock Pudding Championship at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.Last year's World Dock Pudding Championship at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.
    On the day competitors will prepare a whole cooked breakfast including the Dock Pudding and the winner receives a cup and the prestigious title of World Champion.

    The judging takes place behind closed doors so that the competitors are unknown to the judges, while the audience can watch the cooking on stage in the hall.

    As well as the competition there will also be entertainment, food and drink for visitors to enjoy.

    For more information visit the World Dock Pudding Championship 2023 Facebook page - www.facebook.com

