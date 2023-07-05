World-famous Brighouse & Rastrick Band is set to accompany a silent film at festival

This new silent film with an original brass score, to be performed by Brighouse & Rastrick Band, will transport audiences back to Northern England a century ago.

Made from more than a hundred fragments of archive film, it will take audiences down the highways and byways of northern life in the early 20th century - its industries and rural life, its wartimes and festivals, its holidays, family excursions and huge, city-wide occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film will be accompanied by a new score – the first ever all-brass soundtrack for a silent film – composed by acclaimed composer and musician Neil Brand.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band at the March and Hymn Tune Contest. Picture: Gordon Ratcliffe

Most Popular

It will be performed live by one of the world’s finest brass bands, Brighouse & Rastrick Band, winners of the 2022 British Open Brass Band Championship, with orchestral conductor Ian McElligott.

Last month the Brighouse & Rastrick Band were crowned Whit Friday Champions sweeping the board at the Saddleworth 2023 Brass Band Competition.

The concert also features brass band favourites before the film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Brand said: “If ever a marriage of two art forms was long overdue, it is this coming together of silent film and brass band music.

"The wonderful, resonant images of people going about their lives, work, play and conflict in the first 30 years of the last century spring to life with the timeless beauty of the brass band sound, music that evolves and matches every contrasting mood for us today, just as it could have done when these scenes were shot.