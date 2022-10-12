World poetry slam champion Harry Baker to bring new show ‘Unashamed’ to Halifax

Harry Baker's heart and humour has been watched by millions online and allowed him to perform all over the world, until suddenly he couldn't during the global pandemic.

Harry said: “At its heart my work is all about connecting with people, whether it’s making them laugh, making them cry, or making them think ‘Hey I didn’t think I liked poetry but this is actually pretty good.’ While I tried to make the best of performing online during various lockdowns, there’s only so many clap emojis you can take on Instagram live before you realise it’s not quite the same.

"I am thrilled to be back doing what I love (poems) in the places I love with the people I love (your delightful readers who will come along after reading this). The show is a celebration of playfulness, the power of creativity to keep you going when your whole world falls apart, and how if we are brave enough to be vulnerable with one another we can build ourselves back to our best unashamed versions of ourselves.”

World poetry slam champion Harry Baker

Harry Baker is a poet, mathematician, stand-up comedian and writer. Since becoming the youngest ever World Poetry Slam Champion in 2012, the last 10 years have seen him perform all over the world, from a sold out Dubai Opera House to becoming a firm festival favourite at the likes of Glastonbury, Latitude and Bestival.