Wuthering Bytes Tech Festival is set to make its return to Hebden Bridge

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is returning to Hebden Bridge next month – ten years on from its inaugural event.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

For the first time since 2019 the week-long event will kick off with Festival Day on August 25 with tickets now on sale.

The festival will bring together hobbyists, engineers, creators, makers, and everything in between for a series of talks, workshops and live demonstrations at locations across Hebden Bridge.

Technology journalist Bill Thompson will be giving the opening keynote at the festival with a talk entitled, “This is not my beautiful web...”.

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is returning to Hebden Bridge next month – ten years on from its inaugural event. Picture: Craig Shaw
Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is returning to Hebden Bridge next month – ten years on from its inaugural event. Picture: Craig Shaw
    Other confirmed speakers include:

    · Matthew Venn, a science and technology communicator and electronic engineer, who will be delivering a talk on how to design your own open source microchips.

    · Composer, electronic artist and robotic instrument maker Sarah Angliss who will be exploring the life and legacy of Daphne Oram, electronic sound culture and the problems of preserving early digital art.

    · Ed Rogers of Bristol Braille Technology – who create better Braille technology and break down the barriers blind people face – will deliver a talk on their full-page refreshable Braille Linux workstation, which builds on open source.

    The festival will bring together hobbyists, engineers, creators, makers, and everything in between
    The festival will bring together hobbyists, engineers, creators, makers, and everything in between
    Dr Sally Rodgers, a globally renowned DJ, producer, lecturer, and one half of electronic music originators A Man Called Adam, will deliver the closing keynote for the festival and Dr Laura James, a specialist in engineering new technologies to help people and society, will return to Festival Day as compère.

    From mass spectrometry and smart cities to live rocket engine demonstrations, Wuthering Bytes has hosted a range of unique experiences and discussions for more than a decade.

    As it gears up for its 2023 event, the festival is issuing a call for participating events to join this year’s festival.

    Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: "After the disruptions of Covid-19, it’s fantastic that Wuthering Bytes is returning and bringing together people who are passionate about technology.

    From mass spectrometry and smart cities to live rocket engine demonstrations, Wuthering Bytes has hosted a range of unique experiences and discussions for more than a decade.
    From mass spectrometry and smart cities to live rocket engine demonstrations, Wuthering Bytes has hosted a range of unique experiences and discussions for more than a decade.
    "We already have some exciting events confirmed for the festival, but there's always space for more.

    "If you have an idea for a day of talks, a workshop or a roundtable discussion around design, hardware, science or tech, we'd love to hear from you."

    For more information visit wutheringbytes.com

