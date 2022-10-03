Yates Halifax is all set to celebrate 30-year anniversary with party

On Saturday 15 October, rescheduled from September 10, the pub will be hosting a day of entertainment, including lots of live music, face painting, fire eaters, stilt walkers and a tombola.

Join the festivities from 3pm when the pub will see a battle of the bands competition take place with music coming from Casino Havana, Radio Dog, No Nonsense, Pindie and The Shot Down. The music will go on until 9pm when DJ Ant Jones will take over to help guests party the night away.

Also joining the fantastic line-up of musicians will be former Yates employee of 4 years, Ashley Waterworth, who will be singing a range of hit songs.

Yates in Halifax is celebrating its 30th anniversary

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager at Yates for 13 years, Martin Norris said “We’re so excited to welcome our guests to the fun day of entertainment that we have planned on the 15th. A lot of planning has been put into place, to ensure that we have plenty to keep everyone entertained and being able to celebrate such a momentous occasion is really important to me and the team. A big thank you has to go out to my events and marketing team, who have worked tirelessly to organise this celebratory party.”

The venue is open Monday 10am to 11pm, Tuesday 10am to 2am, Wednesday and Thursday 10am to 3am, Friday 10am to 3.30am, Saturday 10am to 4am and Sunday 10am to 3am.