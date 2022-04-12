Young people wanted to apply for popular roles in this year's Halifax Gala

Young people who will be aged between 12 and 18 years on Gala Day, Saturday, June 11, who are eager to promote the community and be a goodwill ambassador for the town will be invited to audition for the role. Entrants will be judged on their personality and enthusiasm, and must live, work, or attend school in the Calderdale area.

Previous holders of the prestigious title have been an integral part of community events, for example switching on Christmas lights, opening new buildings, and being invited as guests of honour to occasions at the theatre.

But despite previous connections to other competitions, the Gala Queen role is not a beauty pageant. Recent Gala Queens have been engaged with their local communities, the environment & the world around them, and want to make a positive difference in Calderdale. By becoming Gala Queen or the Attendant, they become ambassadors for the local area, so must be polite, courteous & respectful, as they meet & speak to a lot of different types of people.

Halifax Gala.

Any young people interested in becoming The Gala Queen on June 11 should email [email protected] or call Elaine on 07960 770675 before Friday, May 6.

Elaine Bowers, of Halifax Calder Rotary Club added: “This is the fifth year that we’re arranged the Gala Queen competition, a tradition which we’re proud to be keeping alive in Calderdale.”

“We have opened it up to any young person, not just ‘girls’, and have focused our selection on what really matters – the personality of the individual, meaning that everyone who applies has a chance, no matter what their background, how pretty they are, who their friends are or whether they’re doing well in school or not.”

And whilst the Rotarians are busy searching for Calderdale’s next ambassador, the countdown is on until the borough’s most successful not-for-profit annual family event returns to Manor Heath with entertainers, pizzas, dancers, ice creams, adventurous activities, pop-up cafés, crafts, cold drinks, animals, fairground, baby show, magicians, charity stalls and a whole lot more.

Advance tickets for the Halifax Charity Gala go on sale in May online at www.halifaxgala.org.uk or from local shops. They are just £2 each admitting one adult or two children until 31st May, or £3 until 10th June.

On the day, they’re £4 per adult, £2 per child / OAP / concession, or £10 for a family ticket (admitting two adults and up to three children), with under fives admitted free of charge.

This year will see Halifax Charity stage their 64th event, which takes places on the 2nd Saturday of June in Manor Heath Park, raising money for over 50 good causes that benefit the people of Calderdale. More details can be found at www.halifaxgala.org.uk