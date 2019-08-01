Your chance to win tickets to this year's Halifax Agricultural Show

It’s almost time for the baa-rilliant Halifax Agricultural Show to return to Savile Park for a fun-filled event for all the family on Saturday, August 10.

Now in its 73rd year, the event showcases a wide variety of the best of traditional and modern classes and entertainment, which attracts families from all over the county.

“We understand that many family days out can be financially difficult for many people and therefore we wanted to ensure that show day will be as great value and entertainment-packed and as possible for the whole family,” said chairman of the show committee, Jeff Gill.

Read: Here's how The Piece Hall is celebrating its second anniversary in Halifax

“In fact, to make it even more great-value, until Wednesday, August 7 you can save 20 per cent on all advance tickets, whether bought from a local outlet or online.”

This year, Halifax Agricultural Show welcomes more agricultural, countryside and community attractions than ever before to entertain the crowds.

The sheep show will be introducing multiple breeds of sheep to the stage, each welcomed to the stage dancing to their own theme tune with a humorous and informative story to tell.

The birds of prey will have a diverse collection of more than 60 birds showcased at their static, handling and flying displays, and the dog and duck show will see dogs putting the ducks through their course of tunnels, slides, maltese cross, pool and pen.

There will also be a number of performances throughout the day including Halifax RLFC’s Faxettes, Bluebells andBlue Dynamite, as well as The Accrington Pipe Band.

Read: West Vale Fisheries recognised as one of best in West Yorkshire

Other attractions include ferret racing, donkey driving, Punch and Judy, ferret roulette, stone carvers, a mini zoo, carousel rides, fire engine, face painting, alpacas, kids’ farm, family rides, play areas, donkey rides, children’s competitions, local community groups, and lots more being announced every day.

The gates open at 9am with the entertainment kicking off from 10am. The ever-popular fun dog show starts at 11am, with exhibit judging throughout the day.

The Courier has teamed up with the show organisers to offer ten lucky readers a family pass each for the event.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question: Where is Halifax Agricultural Show held?

To enter, fill in and return the coupon printed in this week's edition of the Halifax Courier (out today). The deadline for entries is Thursday, August 8.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply. For details see www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Read: Halifax Paralympian is immortalised in LEGO for Yorkshire Day - and here's how you can get one