Tickets are now on sale for ‘A Beautiful Day Out’ at The Piece Hall

Tickets have gone on sale this morning for the next big event to hit the Piece Hall in Halifax this summer.

‘A Beautiful Day Out’ is the sister event to their award-winning independent festival ‘Beautiful Days’ and will take place on Saturday 29 June.

Chart-topping folk-rock band Levellers are set to headline the festival along with a line-up of alternative artists to provide a unique day out in the picturesque Halifax venue.

Joining Levellers will be Bradford heroes Terrorvision, a band widely known for chart hits like ‘Tequila’ and ‘Perseverance’ with six studio albums to their name and a committed UK following that recently saw the band sell out Manchester’s Ritz venue 6 months in advance of their 2019 show there.

Included on the bill are Nottinghamshire-based Ferocious Dog, a UK folk-punk band who amongst others have toured with New Model Army and The Wonder Stuff alongside over 30 years of UK and international touring. Propping up the bill are Leeds’ very own Eureka Machines.

Led by charismatic Sisters of Mercy collaborator Chris Catalyst the pop-rock band have carved out a reputation as one of the regions’ finest live acts and completes a unique line-up of entertainment from some of the most established and reputable performers in the UK rock scene.

Tickets are on sale from www.seetickets.com and www.lunatickets.co.uk.