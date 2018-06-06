Ackley Bridge receives seven nominations for Yorkshire Centre Programme Awards

Calderdale filmed drama Ackley Bridge is up for seven awards at the annua Royal Television Society’s Yorkshire Centre Programme Awards.

The Channel 4 show, which recently returned to our screens for its second series, is up for awards in seven categories including best actor, best drama and best writer.

The awards celebrate excellence in content production across all platforms, formats and genres and reflect the exceptional quality, originality and skill in Yorkshire.

The series followed the lives of the local community as two schools, one predominantly white and one predominantly Asian, merged to create a new academy, Ackley Bridge College.

The scenes that take place at the school are filmed on the site of the former St Catherine’s High School in Holmfield.

Ackley Bridge is nominated in the following categories:

Actor: Poppy Lee Friar for the role of Missy Booth in Ackley Bridge

Director - Fiction: Penny Woolcock for Ackley Bridge

Drama: Ackley Bridge

Music and use of music: Ackley Bridge

Professional Excellence - Drama and Comedy Production: Ackley Bridge Production Team

Promotion or Commercial Production: Ackley Bridge

Writer: Ayub Khan-Din, Ackley Bridge

Googlebox stars Ellie and Izzi Warner will host the ceremony, taking place in Leeds on 6 July.