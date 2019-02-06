BBC antiques show returns to Halifax to share history of Anne Lister

Just a few weeks after visiting the Piece Hall, the Antiques Road Trip returns to Halifax to learn all about the life of Anne Lister.

The BBC One antiques show will share a little bit of history about the life of the historic Halifax woman who lived at Shibden Hall.

Antiques expert David Harper will talk to Collections Manager, Angela Clare, about Anne Lister's secret diaries which were written in code.

The appearance comes ahead of the hotly anticipated Sally Wainwright drama, Gentleman Jack, which is due to hit our screens soon.

A few weeks ago, Antiques Road Trip featured Al's Emporium, an antiques shop in the Piece Hall, and the visit involved the unusual purchase of dinosaur poo.

Shibden Hall will feature on today's episode of Antiques Road Trip (Wednesday) on BBC One at 4.30pm.