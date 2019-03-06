Become a Bake Off star and try making Hannah Cockroft's Oreo Chocolate Brownies

After Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft's great turn on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer last night, why not try baking a batch of her signature brownies?

Ahead of her time in the Bake Off tent, the gold medal winner, along with her boyfriend and fellow athlete Nathan Maguire, visited RachAls Kitchen to pick up some tips.

Read: Hannah Cockroft showcased her baking skills on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer

Rachel and Al from the catering company, formerly based in Halifax, gave Hannah a masterclass when she visited the catering kitchens.

Alasdair Nunn said: "We were very flattered when Hannah contacted us asking if we could help her before taking part on the annual baking competition as it’s not everyday you get to teach an Olympic athlete how to bake.

"At first she was nervous to crack an egg but by the end of the day she was baking like a pro."

Hannah used the brownie recipe she tried out at RachAls Kitchen in the competition which saw her face Hollywood star John Lithgow, comedian Jon Richardson and funnyman Russell Brand.

It received praise from judge Paul Hollywood who said the chocolate content was amazing and that he'd have another piece.

Here's the recipe for the Oreo Chocolate Brownies if you fancy giving them a go yourself:

Ingredients:

185g Salted Butter - Cut into small cubes

185g Dark Chocolate (At Least 70% cocoa) - Cut into small chunks

3 Large Eggs

125g Plain Flour

275g Caster Sugar

40g White Chocolate - Cut into small chunks

40g Milk Chocolate - Cut into small chunks

4 Oreo Biscuits - Chopped roughly into quarters

6 Oreo Biscuits - Cut in Half

~~~~~~~

180g Cream Cheese

25g Icing Sugar

3 Oreo Biscuits - Blitzed In Mixer

Makes: 12 large squares

Method:

Line a 27x18cm square tin with tin foil, shiny side up ensuring it is pressed into the corners and flat.

Heat the oven to Fan 160C / Conventional 180C / Gas Mark 4.

On the hob fill a medium sized saucepan with 1/3 water then rest a metal / heatproof bowl within the rim of the pan ensuring the bowl doesn't touch the water - carefully place the butter and dark chocolate into the bowl and melt over a medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Once it has melted, mix it well and leave this mixture to cool slightly.

In a separate, large bowl, using an electric hand mixer whisk the eggs and sugar together (one egg at a time) until thick, pale and mousse like - this will take approx. 3/4 mins.

Pour the cooled butter and dark chocolate into the egg and sugar mix.

Add the milk chocolate, white chocolate and chopped up Oreo chunks and stir well to ensure the mixture is fully combined.

Lastly add the flour, 1/3 of the mixture at a time ensuring it is fully mixed in.

Tip the brownie mixture into the lined tin, place on the middle shelf and bake for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, carefully check the mixture, it should have a little give but if you're unsure or prefer a more solid brownie place the mixture back in the oven for 5 minutes.

Once baked, remove from the oven, allow to cool completely before slicing.

Make the cream cheese frosting by combining the icing sugar and cream cheese with an electric whisk and then add the blitzed Oreo "dust". Put into a piping bag, cut off the end and pipe into the centre of each Brownie.

Place half an Oreo on each blob of the frosting.