Budding young performing arts student from Stagecoach Halifax to star on CBBC gameshow

A budding young performing arts student from Stagecoach Halifax has been chosen out of hundreds of applicants to feature on an episode of CBBC’s The Dog Ate My Homework.

Young performer Aron will feature on the popular children’s panel show, which presents two teams, each featuring two celebrities and a child who compete against each other in ‘a mischievous mix of tongue-in-cheek comedy, off-the-wall questions and slapstick challenges’.

Read: How to protect your property from flooding after heavy rainfall hit Calderdale last week

On seeing an advert for the audition, the Principal of Stagecoach Halifax, Oleksandra Antonova, put Aron forward for the show.

Oleksandra, who has extensive experience teaching music, including being Head of Music at Kiev Performing Art School, has watched Aron grow in confidence while attending Stagecoach classes, and realised that his outgoing and bubbly disposition would make him a perfect contender for the show.

Aron, aged nine, was chosen following a highly competitive selection process, competing against 400 other contestants for a slot on the show.

On discovering that he had been successful at the audition stage, Aron travelled to Glasgow in December for filming.

Read: The Piece Hall to host inaugural Wellbeing and Community Festival

The programme will be aired on Thursday, March 31 at 8.30am.

Oleksandra said: “I am exceptionally proud of Aron’s achievements. He has come so far since starting Stagecoach.

"At Stagecoach Halifax, we are committed to instilling every child with ‘Creative Courage for Life’, helping students to become more creative, confident, resilient and successful in all aspects of their lives.”

Stagecoach Halifax is part of a network of more than 1800 extra-curricular Performing Arts schools and classes worldwide.

For more information visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/halifax or call 0161 320 8211.

Read: PICTURES: Remember this night out in Halifax from 2010?