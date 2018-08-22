Calderdale-filmed drama Ackley Bridge will return to our screens on Channel 4 next year

Series two may have come to an end but it has been announced that Calderdale-filmed drama Ackley Bridge will return for a third series.

The Channel 4 show has been a hit with audiences and it was revealed at the end of the final episode which aired last night (Tuesday) that it would be back on our screens next year.

The drama was first broadcast in 2017 and centred around the lives of the local community as two schools, one predominantly white and one predominantly Asian, merged to create a new academy, Ackley Bridge College.

The recent series covered topics of teenage pregnancy, cultural integration and failing schools.

Ackley Bridge will return to Channel 4 for a third series in 2019.

