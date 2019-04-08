Calling all Marvel fans to Halifax Vue for midnight screening of Avengers: Endgame

One of the most hotly-anticipated films of 2019 is almost here, and the Vue Cinema in Halifax is giving fans the chance to mark the release of Avengers: Endgame in a very special way.

The latest release in Marvel’s Avengers franchise, Endgame follows directly from the events in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War and those who wish to relive the events of Infinity War can enjoy a screening on the evening of Wednesday, 24 April, before being able to be one of the very first to see Avengers: Endgame when it is screened immediately afterwards at 12:01am on Thursday.

After half of all life in the universe was killed due to the actions of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the remaining Avengers and their allies must reassemble in one final stand.

Avengers: Endgame is released in Vues across Yorkshire on Thursday 25 April.

Tickets for the first screening and the double bill with Avengers: Infinity War can be booked at www.myvue.com.