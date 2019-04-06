Change for famous Halifax 'X' logo as brand undergoes refresh

Today (Saturday) sees the launch of a branding refresh for the Halifax brand with a new look for the famous 'X' logo and a new advert.

The brand, which was formed back in 1853 as the Halifax Permanent Benefit Building and Investment Society in Halifax town centre, is aiming to make it look more modern and relevant for customers.

Since its introduction in 1988 the Halifax 'X' has become one of the UK’s most iconic logos.

Read: 21 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2009

The company hopes that using bolder colours and simplifying the design will be good for a digital world that doesn’t forget the heritage.

There is also a new advert which 'dramatises and celebrates that feeling of excitement that comes with owning your new home'.

The advert will be broadcast for the first time on Saturday 6 April on ITV during the ad break in Britain’s Got Talent.

The new campaign will also feature in branch and online, as well as social media.

Russell Galley, Managing Director, Halifax said: “This is about evolving our strong Halifax brand, making it more modern and more relevant. Our new strategy, Making It Happen, is action-oriented, is entirely customer focused, and absolutely right for the Halifax.”

Catherine Kehoe, Managing Director, Group Brands and Marketing, Halifax, added: “We’re very excited to be re-launching the Halifax brand with a new strategy, visual identity and advertising campaign that makes Halifax more modern, distinctive and relevant.

Read: Avoid the traffic - here are the Calderdale roadworks that could affect your journey this weekend

"‘Halifax makes it happen’ is an action orientated brand promise that responds to what customers are looking for in their lives – a bank that enables them to achieve what’s important to them and their families in an easy, straightforward way”.