Channel 4 film crews spotted in Halifax town centre filming for Ackley Bridge

Films crews have been spotted at Westgate Arcade in Halifax for the latest series of Ackley Bridge.

Mark Broadbent spotted the cameras in Halifax town centre yesterday (Sunday) outside Coco Boo in the shopping precinct.

Read: Two new cast members announced as Ackley Bridge begins filming in Calderdale

Filming started on the Channel 4 drama earlier this month and is due to hit our screens later this year.

The programme follows school students in a racially divided fictional Yorkshire town and is filmed in Calderdale.

In previous series, characters have been spotted in Hebden Bridge, on Beacon Hill and even running through Halifax Borough Market with a pair of alpacas.

Read: Show off your location spotting skills with our Ackley Bridge quiz