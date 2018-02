‘The Fencer’

Halifax Film Society

The Finland/Estonia/Germany co-production ‘The Fencer’ (PG) will be shown by Halifax Film Society at Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax, on Sunday, February 4 at 7.15pm. The film tells the story of a young Estonian fencer who is forced to return to his homeland while on the run from the Russian secret police. He becomes a teacher - but his past catches up with him and gives him a difficult dilemma.

Tel: 01422 349422/355990.