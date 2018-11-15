Film Society to see Lady Macbeth

‘Lady Macbeth’

Halifax Film Society

Actress Florence Pugh, now starring in BBC TV’s ‘The Little Drummer Girl’, made her name in William Oldroyd’s dramatic 2016 film ‘Lady Macbeth’. Being shown by Halifax Film Society at Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax, on Sunday, November 25 at 7.15pm. The film is set in rural England in 1865 and tells the story of a young woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage to a bitter older man. When she embarks on an affair with a young worker on her husband’s estate, powerful forces are unleashed.

Tel: 01422 349422.