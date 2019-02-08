Filming is taking place at Halifax Borough Market for next series of Channel 4's Ackley Bridge

Ackley Bridge film crews have been spotted out and about in Calderdale again, but this time at a historic Halifax landmark.

Halifax Borough Market has been transformed into 'Ackley Bridge Indoor Market' for filming of the Channel 4 drama.

New signs could be seen outside the market for filming taking place today (Friday).

Film crews have also been spotted at Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre in recent weeks.

Filming started on the Channel 4 drama earlier this month and is due to hit our screens later this year.

The programme follows school students in a racially divided fictional Yorkshire town and is filmed in Calderdale.

