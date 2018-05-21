First look at cast of new Sally Wainwright drama filmed in Halifax

A first look image has been released as filming begins on Sally Wainwright's new BBC drama Gentleman Jack.

The image shows Suranne Jones as the Halifax diarist Anne Lister and Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker, the wealthy heiress who Anne Lister soon sets her sights on marrying.

Shibden Hall in Halifax closed to allow filming to begin last week and will be closed until Sunday July 22.

Written by Sally Wainwright, who also created other Calderdale-set hit shows Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, the eight part series will see Anne try to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall.

