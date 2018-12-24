Former Masterchef finalist from Sowerby Bridge to appear in one-off BBC2 special

A restaurant owner from Sowerby Bridge is set to step back into the heat of the kitchen with a second stint on the BBC show Masterchef: The Professionals.

Matt Healy was reunited with the show’s expert judge Marcus Wareing as he visited his restaurant, Matt Healy x The Foundry, in Leeds to film a one-off special, MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch.

MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch sees judges revisit finalists from previous years, and invite them back to the kitchen to prove how their food and skills have evolved.

Matt, who previously worked as head chef at the former Ripponden tapas restaurant El Gato Negro, appeared on the programme back in 2016 and made it all the way to the final.

The special will air on Thursday, December 27 on BBC2 at 8pm.