‘Letters from Baghdad’

Halifax Film Society

Gertrude Bell, sometimes called the ‘female Lawrence of Arabia’, was a British adventurer, archaeologist and political powerhouse who helped shape the modern Middle East after WWI. The film ‘Letters from Baghdad’, starring Tilda Swinton, charts her journey into the uncharted desert and halls of power. Containing archive footage, it will be shown at Square Chapel arts centre on Sunday, January 13 at 7.15pm.

Tel: 01422 349422/ 355990.