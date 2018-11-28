Gregg Wallace takes a tour of the Quality Street Factory in Halifax for BBC Christmas special

Masterchef star Gregg Wallace will be seen taking a look around a Halifax factory in a new Christmas BBC special.

This year's edition of Inside the Christmas Factory on BBC Two focuses on chocolate.

Making Quality Street in Halifax

Gregg will be seen finding out how the Quality Street factory in Halifax produces a staggering two million tins of festive chocolate assortments a year.

In this festive special he follows the supersized batches of the toffee, orange and strawberry varieties on their journey from tanker to tin.

Also in the programme Cherry Healey will go behind the scenes to learn how the Royal Mail produces Christmas stamps and historian Ruth Goodman will learn about the history of the Christmas turkey.

