Halifax-filmed horror series Devil's Gold set for release

A new horror series which was partly filmed in Halifax is set to be released next month.

Devil’s Gold is a horror series set in war-torn Poland in the days after Hitler’s death, starting on Amazon Prime on October 7.

The entire series, which was developed by Yorkshire based film company Altruism Pictures, has been filmed on location in Yorkshire, with scenes shot in Halifax as well as York, and all visual effects created locally too.

Halifax and Calderdale is used to hosting film cameras with new Sally Wainwright series for the BBC, Gentleman Jack, currently filming at Shibden Hall.

The mini-series is an adventure horror following British Army Captain John Marston, who will ultimately choose the side of light or dark as he faces temptation and redemption. It has been labelled by some as “Raiders of the Lost Ark meets Hellraiser”. “We’re huge Yorkshire lads at heart”, said Altruism Picture’s founder, Simon Rawson.

“We’ve sourced all our talent here, and found some stunning locations to film some of our biggest scenes.”

Each episode lasts around five minutes, releasing weekly from October 7, but Simon believes this is part of the beauty of the project.

He said: “With each episode, we want to tease the viewer enough to get drawn in, before keeping them dangling on one heck of a cliffhanger.”

The trailer does little to give away the plot, but Simon wants to keep it this way.

He said: “There’s an esoteric mystery to uncover in Devil’s Gold. And chances are you’ll be questioning everything that happens once it’s over!”

Devil’s Gold comes to Amazon Prime, YouTube and BluRay on October 7.

