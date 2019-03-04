Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft showcases her skills on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer

Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft will be baking up a storm when she takes part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, starting tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4.

Hannah will feature in the first group of celebrities to be ushered into the Bake Off Tent by presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

She will join Hollywood star John Lithgow, comedian Jon Richardson and outrageous funnyman Russell Brand. They’re all donning their aprons and brandishing their wooden spoons to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

The celebrity bakers will take on three challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The first challenge is a bake sale classic – brownies. The technical challenge is a handful, and there’s a tough showstopper challenge – a 3-D biscuit scene of their best performance.

Speaking about who taught her how to bake, Hannah said: "My grandma and my mum, my grandma quite liked baking, so I got involved in little things like when they were making a birthday cake.

"I was always going in and basically licking the bowl. It wasn’t really helping to bake, that was the bit I was missing, I was just wanting to eat the ingredients, not to learn how to bake!

"I wouldn’t say I was really taught; I just guess my way through it."

All the celebrities taking part in the Bake Off are doing so for Stand Up To Cancer, which launched back in 2012.

The joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 raises funds for translational research, accelerating new cancer treatments and tests to UK patients to save more lives, more quickly.

"The Stand Up To Cancer campaign highlights how it affects one in every two people, and if you can help in any way possible then that’s what you should do," said Hannah.

"A cure needs to be found and if this helps find that cure, we can save a lot of families the heartbreak and devastation - and that makes this all totally worth it.

"What we’re putting ourselves through in the tent is absolutely nothing compared to what people are putting themselves through, either by having a friend or anyone you know or themselves affected by cancer."

Watch Hannah on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 8pm.