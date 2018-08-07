Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack writer Sally Wainwright joins line-up for Todmorden Book Festival

Todmorden Book Festival has added another exciting new name to its line-up for November.

Sally Wainwright, creator of Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and the upcoming series Gentleman Jack, will be appearing at the festival later this year.

The upcoming BBC drama portrays the life of lesbian diarist and wealthy Yorkshire landowner Anne Lister and is being filmed in Yorkshire with a cast led by Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle and Timothy West.

Commenting on the new series, Sally Wainwright said: “Anne Lister is a gift to a dramatist. She is one of the most exuberant, thrilling and brilliant women in British history. To bring Anne Lister to life on screen is the fulfilment of an ambition I’ve had for 20 years."

The BAFTA winner will talk about a writing career spanning over 25 years at the town’s first book festival which takes place 16-24 November this year.

Tickets for A Life in Writing, which is on Friday 23 November at 7.30pm at Todmorden Hippodrome, are available from Todmorden Information Centre on 01706 818181 or visit www.visittodmorden.co.uk

The festival aims to reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region, exploring individual and collective stories.

