Here is what to expect from the next episode of Channel 4's Ackley Bridge

After last week's visit to the fictional Yorkshire mill town, what can we expect from episode ten of Ackley Bridge?

Desperate to make it as a stand-up comic, Naveed's (Gurjeet Singh) plans are derailed when his mum discovers his arranged marriage to Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) was a cover, and that he's gay. Naveed is devastated and flees the family home.

After a few drinks at Hayley's (Cody Ryan) 16th birthday party, Naveed confides in a sympathetic Cory (Sam Retford). Rashid (Tony Jayawardena) invites Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker) to his school reunion but their relationship status is called into question when old-flame Meesha (Maya Soraya) arrives on the scene. And Emma's (Liz White) liberal parenting is put to the test.

Ackley Bridge will hit our screens tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm

