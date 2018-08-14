Here is what to expect from the next episode of Channel 4's Ackley Bridge

After last week's visit to the fictional Yorkshire mill town, what can we expect from the penultimate episode of Ackley Bridge?

With the GCSE exams looming Missy (Poppy Lee Friar) loses her bottle and quits school in favour of starting a family with Aaron (Adam Fielding). Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) is furious with her for falling at the last hurdle and, despite an intervention from Mandy (Jo Joyner) and Emma (Liz White), Missy is adamant she's dropping out.

Read: Who's who in latest series of Ackley Bridge on Channel 4

Emma recruits Will (Tom Varey) in her plan to sabotage Chloe's (Fern Deacon) relationship with her older boyfriend Tony (Anthony Lewis) but the arrival of Chloe's dad Nik (Stuart Manning) throws a spanner in to the works.

IN PICTURES: Six more Calderdale filming locations used in Ackley Bridge series two

Rashid (Tony Jayawardena) transforms the prom when it looks like Zain (Zain Khan) and his friends won't be allowed to go.

Ackley Bridge will hit our screens tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm

Read: Sneak peek of upcoming Sally Wainwright drama set and filmed at Shibden Hall in new BBC trailer