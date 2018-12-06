Here's where you can get your festive film fix in Calderdale

The Rex in Elland has a whole host of festive films on offer this weekend. From the new take on The Grinch to the Christmas classic The Snowman there's sure to be something for everyone.'Friday, 7 December: The Snowman - 6.45pm'Saturday, 8 December: The Grinch - 2.30pm | The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - 7.45pm'Sunday, 9 December: The Grinch - 2.30pm | The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - 6pm

