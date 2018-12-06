Here's where you can get your festive film fix in Calderdale this weekend

Why not see a film this weekend to get you in the Christmas spirit? Cinemas across Calderdale are showcasing some of the best festive films, old and new, for all to see.

Square Chapel will be showing new release Nativity Rocks! as well as Christmas classic Home Alone this weekend.'Friday, 7 December: Nativity Rocks! - 11am'Saturday, 8 December: Home Alone - 2pm | Nativity Rocks! - 4.15pm'Sunday, 9 December: Nativity Rocks! - 1pm
Hebden Bridge Picture House will be showing the latest Disney offering this Christmas, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.'Saturday, 8 December:The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - 1.30pm
The Rex in Elland has a whole host of festive films on offer this weekend. From the new take on The Grinch to the Christmas classic The Snowman there's sure to be something for everyone.'Friday, 7 December: The Snowman - 6.45pm'Saturday, 8 December: The Grinch - 2.30pm | The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - 7.45pm'Sunday, 9 December: The Grinch - 2.30pm | The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - 6pm
Two modern Christmas releases will be shown at Vue in Halifax this weekend to get you into the Christmas spirit.'Friday, 7 December: The Grinch - 10.35am, 12.50pm, 2.40pm, 4.40pm, 5.55pm, 6.50pm | Nativity Rocks! - 10.15am, 2pm, 4.20pm, 6.10pm'Saturday, 8 December:9.15am, 10.55am, 12.15pm,12.55pm, 2.05pm, 3pm,4.25pm, 6pm | Nativity Rocks! - 9.10am, 12.30pm'Sunday, 9 December: 9.15am, 11.15am, 1.35pm, 2.45pm, 4.40pm, 6.45pm | Nativity Rocks! - 11.30am, 2pm
