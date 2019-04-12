Here's why film crews have been in Halifax town centre today

Filming has once again been taking place in Calderdale for the next series of Ackley Bridge, with crews spotted in the centre of Halifax.

Film crews have been seen on Corn Market today (Friday) filming scenes for the TV drama which is due to hit our screens later this year.

The same area outside Wilko's was used in the last series as the site of a protest.

Ackley Bridge is a Channel 4 drama which follows school students in a racially divided fictional Yorkshire town and is filmed in Calderdale.

Film crews have previously been seen in Mixenden, Hebden Bridge and Halifax Borough Market.

Series three is due to hit our screens later this year.