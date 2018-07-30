IN PICTURES: Tour of Shibden Hall shares details on life of Anne Lister

Shibden Hall threw open its doors yesterday (Sunday) and invited visitors to learn all about the life of Anne Lister.

Visitors were able to have a walk around the historic Halifax property which is being used to film scenes for the upcoming BBC drama, Gentleman Jack.

Shibden Hall is the home of Anne Lister, a diarist from Halifax who is often described as the first modern lesbian.

The tour detailed about Anne’s life as a remarkable business woman, landowner, traveller and mountaineer, as well as her relationships with other women and secret diaries of over four million words.

Anne Lister’s life is currently the basis for a new eight-part drama series by Sally Wainwright, who also created Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.

The programme will star Suranne Jones as Anne Lister and Anne as she tries to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall.

Shibden Hall has been closed for months whilst the series is being filmed and is currently open to visitors during the summer.

It will close again on September 3 until October 21.

