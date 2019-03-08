ITV show hosted by Phillip Schofield is looking for new contestants - could it be you?

ITV game show 5 Gold Rings will be returning to our screens for another series and it's look for teams of two for the chance to win big.

The show, which is hosted by Phillip Schofield, sees contestants answer questions by placing gold rings onto a giant interactive floor.

Teams of two who are outgoing, competitive and knowledgeable are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Sunday, March 31 and all applicants must be eighteen years or older and legally reside and currently live in the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man.

To apply to take part in the programme click here