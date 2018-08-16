Last chance to visit Shibden Hall before it closes for Gentleman Jack filming for six months

There are just a few more weeks left to visit Shibden Hall before it closes for filming again from Monday 3 September.

The historic hall is being used to film the new BBC and HBO drama series, Gentleman Jack, starring Suranne Jones as Anne Lister. Written by Sally Wainwright, the series will explore Anne’s life and those who lived at Shibden Hall and the estate

The Hall will be closed to visitors until Saturday 2 March 2019, however the attraction will be open especially for the annual Winter Craft Fair on the weekend on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Coun Susan Press, said: “Time is running out to visit Shibden Hall this year before it closes for filming of the new Gentleman Jack series. The series is tipped to be a huge hit, so visit now before Shibden is famous around the country.”

If the hype around Gentleman Jack has sparked your interest in Anne Lister, there’s also a new book available giving an overview of Anne and her life at Shibden Hall. The book is available online and to purchase at Bankfield Museum while Shibden is closed.

Bankfield Museum and Smith Art Gallery will remain open through the Shibden Hall closure period and there are some fantastic exhibitions coming up, including the final few months of the For King and Country exhibition at Bankfield – marking the centenary of the First World War.

For more information about upcoming events and exhibitions at Calderdale Museums, visit www.museums.calderdale.gov.uk.

