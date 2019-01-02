New BBC trailer gives a look at Gentleman Jack series set and filmed at Shibden Hall

A sneak peek of the new TV drama filmed at Shibden Hall has been shown in a new trailer by the BBC.

The trailer features a few clips from upcoming series Gentleman Jack with Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a 19th century Halifax woman who embarked on a determined and passionate courtship with another woman, Ann Walker, played by Sophie Rundle.

Read: New image and cast announcement for Halifax-filmed BBC drama Gentleman Jack

The eight part series has been created by Sally Wainwright, known for her work on Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, and will follow Anne as she tries to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, in Halifax.

The trailer also shows clips from other BBC dramas to be hitting our screens in 2019 including Dublin Murders, Baptiste and the new series of Line of Duty.

Read: BBC drama Gentleman Jack: Everything we know on the series about Halifax's Anne Lister

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “We have been working hard to bring you more standout unmissable drama in 2019. Across our BBC channels and BBC iPlayer we have something for everyone. Whether you choose to watch television drama to escape from the real world, learn about a part of history, explore contemporary social issues, or watch your favourite novel being adapted for screen – we have a range of new and returning programmes coming that you do not want to miss.”

Read: Cast announced for Anne Lister drama ahead of filming at Shibden Hall