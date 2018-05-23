New cast members announced for Channel 4's Ackley Bridge

As the bell rings on a new term at fictional Yorkshire school Ackley Bridge, new cast members for the second series have been announced.

The Channel 4 drama, which is filmed in and around Halifax, will be adding Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh and former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle to its cast.

Image: Channel 4

Kimberley Walsh will play Claire Butterworth, the feisty ex-wife of Steve (Paul Nicholls). She said: “It was so much fun appearing as Claire in Ackley Bridge, it’s such a fantastic show with a brilliant cast so it was an honour to be part of it! Claire is quite different to other characters I’ve played in the past. She is sassy and strong and comes to blows a few times with Mandy which was really fun to play. It was great fun working with Jo Joyner and Paul Nicholls on this storyline”.

Vicky Entwistle will star as Sandra Turner who will rock the Paracha family with a jaw dropping secret. She said: “I am thrilled to be joining the very talented cast of Ackley Bridge and look forward to watching how everything unfolds. I had a great time filming with a wonderful bunch of people."

The drama centres around a diverse, fictional Yorkshire school and the lives of the teachers, students and their families.

Earlier this year film crews were spotted in the town centre with two of the show’s characters bursting through the doors of Halifax Borough Market accompanied by two alpacas.

Scenes for the school are filmed at the former St Catherine’s High School in Holmfield.